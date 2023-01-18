Truist Financial Corp Acquires 4,342 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $441,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 88,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 273,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $41.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.61.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

