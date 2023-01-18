Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 996,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,634,000 after purchasing an additional 126,407 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,998,000 after buying an additional 57,478 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 535,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,603,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 462,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,227,000 after buying an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,142 shares during the period.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of TM stock opened at $144.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $202.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $130.07 and a 52 week high of $209.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.78). Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $66.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.08 billion. Analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toyota Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.