Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,690 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Natera by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Natera by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 114,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Natera

In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $132,955.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,166.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $38,381.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,755.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $132,955.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,166.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,467 in the last three months. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natera Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.10. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $74.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.96.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $210.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.31 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 109.07% and a negative net margin of 70.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTRA. StockNews.com began coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on Natera to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.82.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

