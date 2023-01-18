Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,069 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 61,639 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $241.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $182.65 and a one year high of $356.72. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.52 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.62.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

