Truist Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth about $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth about $3,882,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $74.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.97 and a 200 day moving average of $79.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.86 and a 12 month high of $107.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.54 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 42.46%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $113.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

