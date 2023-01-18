Truist Financial Corp Has $1.57 Million Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Howard Hughes by 1,430.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Howard Hughes by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000.

HHC opened at $82.62 on Wednesday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.07.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 1,560,205 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $109,214,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,180,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,625,830. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,219,532 shares of company stock valued at $158,910,530. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

