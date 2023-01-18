Truist Financial Corp Has $1.60 Million Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 23.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ciena by 8.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 13.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

Ciena Trading Up 0.0 %

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $185,867.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 491,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,774,059.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 11,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $555,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $185,867.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 491,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,774,059.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,087 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,634. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.99.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.83 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

