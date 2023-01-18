Truist Financial Corp Has $1.76 Million Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,004 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie’s Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.63. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $22.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $475.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LESL shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Leslie’s to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

Insider Transactions at Leslie’s

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,343,499 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $112,308,857.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,776,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,498,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

