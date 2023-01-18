Truist Financial Corp Has $1.78 Million Holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 44.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 696,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,267,000 after buying an additional 214,382 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth $1,372,000. Phraction Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth $236,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth $82,000.

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $61.10 on Wednesday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $52.79 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day moving average is $58.44.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

