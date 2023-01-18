Truist Financial Corp Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 27.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 22.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 31,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.18. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $25.27 and a one year high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.55%.

SU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

