Truist Financial Corp Has $431.64 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,861.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,489,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,260,344 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Truist Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $431,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,871.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 46,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 43,694 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,855.0% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 29,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 27,936 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.4% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 253,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,395,000 after buying an additional 240,853 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,876.1% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 21,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,879.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 574 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.88.

GOOG opened at $92.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.47. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

