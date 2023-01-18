Truist Financial Corp Increases Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 849.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SKT. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Performance

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,349,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,318,877. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $19.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.80.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.