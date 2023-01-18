Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,876 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 16,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 56,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 54,677 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 37,817 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 55,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,482,000. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 0.73. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $28.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd ( NYSE:SKM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 5.82%. Analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

