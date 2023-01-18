Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 20.9% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 145,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 25,221 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,389,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 50.2% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 448,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,145,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 8.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,221,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,227,000 after acquiring an additional 168,975 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Stock Performance

NYSE:FTS opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.14. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Fortis had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 80.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

