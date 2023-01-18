Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,253 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 58.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $54.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.