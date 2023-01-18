Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Impinj were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Impinj by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Impinj alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 64,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $7,551,096.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,332,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,661,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,330,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 64,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $7,551,096.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,332,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,661,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 500,321 shares of company stock worth $58,665,552 in the last ninety days. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of PI stock opened at $127.51 on Wednesday. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $129.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 2.31.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $68.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.67 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $109.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.29.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.