Truist Financial Corp Purchases 6,226 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Vale by 74.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vale by 97.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 255.7% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vale by 104.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Vale by 78.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Vale had a net margin of 45.53% and a return on equity of 53.54%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.33%.

VALE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

