Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 539,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after acquiring an additional 47,504 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 243.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 391,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 277,560 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

FLCO stock opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.20. Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $25.22.

