Truist Financial Corp Sells 10,157 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,157 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.08.

