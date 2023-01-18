Truist Financial Corp Sells 13,459 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,459 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.3% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 57,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 34.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Cowen cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

Power Integrations Trading Up 0.8 %

Power Integrations stock opened at $82.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.48. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.16 and a 12 month high of $98.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $160.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $465,668.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,316,981.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 11,104 shares of company stock valued at $860,085 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.