Truist Financial Corp Sells 138,106 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,511 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 138,106 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 733,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 129,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 41,706 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 393,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.30 ($5.76) to €5.80 ($6.30) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.74) to €6.50 ($7.07) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.65) to €5.50 ($5.98) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.28) to €7.00 ($7.61) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

NYSE BBVA opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

