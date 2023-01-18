Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,802 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $30.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.09.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.