Truist Financial Corp Sells 18,578 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,578 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Avantor by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,156,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Avantor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,671,000 after purchasing an additional 439,147 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Avantor by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,708,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854,096 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Avantor by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 7,750,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Avantor by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,485,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,810,000 after purchasing an additional 372,881 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVTR. Citigroup decreased their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.47.

In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek purchased 12,500 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Avantor stock opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.54. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.36. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

