Truist Financial Corp Sells 34,860 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,860 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG stock opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.19. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.03%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

