Truist Financial Corp Sells 4,281 Shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 314,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 959.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 265,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 240,772 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 16,217 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 98.3% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 20,801 shares during the period.

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS SVAL opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.41.

