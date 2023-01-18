Truist Financial Corp Sells 518 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.9 %

CLH stock opened at $122.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.97 and a 200 day moving average of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.56 and a 52 week high of $125.41.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,221.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $400,704.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,143.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,010 shares of company stock worth $7,500,790 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CLH. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.78.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

