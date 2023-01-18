Truist Financial Corp Sells 581 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Saia by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Saia by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Saia by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Saia by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Saia by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on SAIA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Saia from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.36.

SAIA opened at $238.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.60 and a 200 day moving average of $215.99. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.03 and a 12 month high of $304.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $729.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.75 million. Saia had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

