Truist Financial Corp Trims Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,024 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FALN. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,217 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,088,000 after acquiring an additional 569,213 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,744,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,193,000 after acquiring an additional 512,818 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,185,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,315.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 113,168 shares during the period.

Shares of FALN stock opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $29.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

