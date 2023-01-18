Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Shares Down 1.1%

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) fell 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.25. 144,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 225,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCNNF. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush began coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21.
Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. It cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. The company produces flower, edible, vaporizer cartridge, concentrate, topical, capsule, tincture, dissolvable powder, and nasal spray products under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.
