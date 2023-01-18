Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Trading Down 5.2%

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 104.10 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 104.10 ($1.27). Approximately 2,852,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 1,006,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.80 ($1.34).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.22) target price on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

The company has a market cap of £433.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 100.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 87.35.

Trustpilot Group plc operates an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

