Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 76.50 ($0.93).

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 67 ($0.82) to GBX 68 ($0.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

LON TLW opened at GBX 39 ($0.48) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £561.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 780.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 43.89. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of GBX 34.28 ($0.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 63.52 ($0.78).

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

