Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives $75.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $65.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $59.38 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.41. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

