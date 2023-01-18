U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) Shares Up 2.1%

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.84 and last traded at $17.83. 1,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 26,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.47.

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.20.

