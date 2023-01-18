UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) Trading Up 0.4%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX – Get Rating) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $407.92 and last traded at $407.92. Approximately 800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 323% from the average daily volume of 189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $406.42.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $402.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBGX. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,969,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 1st quarter worth $1,266,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

