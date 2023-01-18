VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.15

VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.15 and traded as high as $23.53. VanEck Green Bond ETF shares last traded at $23.51, with a volume of 11,411 shares traded.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Green Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRNB. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 75.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 413,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after buying an additional 177,390 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 50,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 38,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Company Profile

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

