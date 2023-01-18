Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$44.69 and last traded at C$44.63. Approximately 48,986 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 28,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.50.

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$43.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.62.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.