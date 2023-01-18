Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Stock Price Up 15.3%

Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 15.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 217,932 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 119,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Vaxxinity Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $293.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Vaxxinity alerts:

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Vaxxinity, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vaxxinity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxxinity

In related news, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 270,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $804,763.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,180,710 shares in the company, valued at $27,266,708.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAXX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxxinity by 44.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,212,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 681,666 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Vaxxinity during the third quarter worth about $739,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the second quarter worth about $436,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the second quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the second quarter worth about $335,000. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaxxinity

(Get Rating)

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is in phase 2 clinical trial; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy that is in phase 1 clinical trial; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxxinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxxinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.