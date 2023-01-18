Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OEZVY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Verbund from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Verbund from €125.00 ($135.87) to €110.00 ($119.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of OEZVY stock opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. Verbund has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40.

About Verbund

Verbund ( OTCMKTS:OEZVY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

