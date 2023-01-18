Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Veru were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 4,643.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,880,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,149,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 119,891 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,032,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,969,000 after purchasing an additional 320,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 54,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,312,000. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VERU stock opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. Veru Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86.

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.22). Veru had a negative return on equity of 69.57% and a negative net margin of 212.88%. The business had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Veru from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Veru Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of COVID-19, and breast and prostate cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections; and Entadfi, a capsule for the treatment of urinary tract symptoms.

