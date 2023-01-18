Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.25.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Viasat from $47.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Viasat from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.
In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,750 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $90,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,333 shares of company stock worth $111,765. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of VSAT opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. Viasat has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $52.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 1.25.
Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $656.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.08 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. Analysts anticipate that Viasat will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
