Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Stock Price Up 12.3%

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2023

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPFGet Rating) rose 12.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.70 and last traded at $21.70. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

VTXPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,800 ($34.17) to GBX 2,300 ($28.07) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,735 ($33.37) to GBX 2,300 ($28.07) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.01.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

