Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIRT. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.19. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.04.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The business had revenue of $331.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.23 million. Equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $90,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,311.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

See Also

