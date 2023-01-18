Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN) Stock Price Down 0%

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN – Get Rating) traded down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00. 202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.86.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 14.18% of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

