Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Vitalhub Corp. (CVE:VHI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.99 and last traded at C$2.94. Approximately 8,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 49,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Vitalhub from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get Vitalhub alerts:

Vitalhub Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of C$107.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.94.

About Vitalhub

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the hospital, regional health authority, mental health, long term care, home health, and community and social service sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and DOCit mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.