VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,219 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 5,482 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 310.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $124.98 on Wednesday. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $136.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.06.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,930.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMW. StockNews.com lowered VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on VMware to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.86.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

