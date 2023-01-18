Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $201.75.

VWAGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Volkswagen from €230.00 ($250.00) to €200.00 ($217.39) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Shares of VWAGY opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15. The company has a market cap of $87.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.56. Volkswagen has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $30.84.

Volkswagen ( OTCMKTS:VWAGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.27 billion during the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.19%. Analysts expect that Volkswagen will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.3469 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.36%. This is a boost from Volkswagen’s previous dividend of $0.55. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

