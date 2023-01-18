Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.22.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Volta from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Volta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Volta from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Volta from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Volta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTA. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Volta by 10.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Volta by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Volta in the first quarter worth $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Volta by 37.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Volta in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Volta Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of NYSE VLTA opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.56. Volta has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $5.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Volta had a negative net margin of 496.15% and a negative return on equity of 110.38%. The business had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that Volta will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Volta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

