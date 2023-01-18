Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 241,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,249,000 after purchasing an additional 29,276 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.1% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 10.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 66.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 9,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on VMC. Raymond James dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vulcan Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.36.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.3 %

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $182.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $193.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.