Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Rating) were up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 149,533 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 134,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Vulcan Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 173.87 and a current ratio of 174.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.18 million and a PE ratio of 1.31.

About Vulcan Minerals



Vulcan Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; and Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland.

