W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $83.96 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.25.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of W. P. Carey

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPC. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 56,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

